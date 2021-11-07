Finding hope as we reconnect

Join us for one or more webinars the month of November.

Register once and you may attend some or all of the sessions:

Thursday Nov 4th @ 8pm – Living with Grief and Bereavement – Finola Cunnane SSL

Finola, a St. Louis Sister from Dublin, has worked and lectured in the fields of education, spirituality, scripture, theology, pastoral care, counselling and retreat work. Having gained a Ph.D from Fordham University in New York, she has held lecturing positions with Dublin City University, Dublin, Fordham University, New York and St. Michael’s College, Vermont and has also lectured and given retreats in Canada, Malta, New Zealand and West Africa. Finola is widely published. Her first book was published in 2004 and since then she has written over a hundred articles.

Thursday Nov 11th @ 8pm – Appreciating the Eucharist – Fr Nicholas Flynn

A priest of the Diocese of Kerry, Fr. Nicholas has ministered in the parishes of Milltown, St. John’s Tralee, Ardfert, Killarney and Killeentierna. He did further studies in Liturgy in Carlow and Dublin, has served as Director of Ardfert Retreat Centre for 6 years and was University chaplain for Irish students in South London for 4 years. He is presently working in administration for the diocese.

Thursday Nov 18th @ 8pm– Listening to the word of God – Jane Mellett

Presently, the Laudato Si’ Officer with Trócaire, Jane was a parish pastoral worker with the Archdiocese of Dublin serving in parish ministry for many years. A graduate of St. Patrick’s College Maynooth, Jane holds a Masters Degree in Theology (specializing in New Testament Scripture) as well as a Masters in International Development from Kimmage Development Studies Centre, Dublin. Jane qualified as a Spiritual Director in 2015 and is also a qualified yoga and meditation teacher and is passionate about the integration of these practices within Western Christianity.

Her first book,“The Deep End: A Journey with the Sunday Gospels in the Year of Luke”, written with her friend Triona Doherty, was published in Ireland and in the USA in Oct 2021.

Thursday Nov 25th @ 8pm – Sharing God’s word with children – Dr Jessie Rogers

Dr Jessie Rogers is the first woman and lay Dean of the Faculty of Theology at the Pontifical University Maynooth. Originally from South Africa, she came to Ireland in 2007 to teach in Mary Immaculate College before joining the Faculty of Theology at Saint Patrick’s College in 2014. As a Scripture scholar specialising in the Old Testament, her academic work focuses on biblical wisdom literature. In recent years it has broadened to include spirituality and a focus on the theology of childhood. Dr Rogers is a practitioner of Godly Play and is also a trained spiritual director.