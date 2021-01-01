Celebrate Mission Month with Us

October Mission Month 2021 has started and this years theme is “We cannot but speak about what we have seen and heard” Acts 4:20. Mission Month including World Mission Sunday is the Holy Father’s annual appeal for spiritual and financial support so that the life-giving work of overseas mission and missionaries can continue. It always falls on the second last Sunday in October, meaning this year it will be celebrated over the weekend of Sunday 24th.

To celebrate Mission Month the Diocese of Kerry Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee will be hosting a webinar on Thursday the 21st of Oct at 8pm via zoom.

To register for Webinar click Mission Month Webinar

Speakers on the night will be sharing their experience of missionary work abroad. The line up for the night are:

Sr Orla Treacy, Irish Missionary working in South Sudan, Loreto Sister

(Born in Bray, Ireland, Sister Orla Treacy joined the congregation of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (IBVM), known as the Loreto Sisters

Fr Tim Galvin is from Brosna parish in Kerry. He is a member of St. Patrick’s Missionaries, Kiltegan. Tim has ministered in Sudan/South Sudan since 1983, in the Diocese of Torit

Julieann Moran, Missio Ireland

Missio Ireland is the Irish branch of the Pontifical Mission Societies. They are the Holy Father’s official charity for overseas mission. Wherever the Church is present, Missio is there, meaning they reach out across five continents to support over 1,100 mission dioceses. Each Missio is headed by a National Director, appointed by the Holy Father.www.missio.ie