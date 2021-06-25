Two Vacancies Pastoral Planner and Finance Person

1. Director of Pastoral Planning & Development Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly

3-year Fixed-Term Contract

The purpose of this role is to assist the Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly and its constituent parishes and agencies in the establishment of the 2021-26 ‘Seeds of Hope’ strategic plan for the pastoral work of the Archdiocese.

The Director will work under the guidance of the Archbishop of Cashel & Emly and the Diocesan Pastoral Council and the Council of Priests. The role is critical to the implementation of pastoral initiatives and programmes at parish level, working closely with parish pastoral teams and other pastoral groups as required.

The appointed person will be accountable to the Archbishop of Cashel & Emly.

Director of Pastoral Planning and Development- Job Description

Closing date for applicants by post or email, on or before 5 pm on

Friday 25th June 2021 to:

Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly,

Archbishop’s House, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 NY92

Email: pastoral.office@cashel-emly.ie

Phone: (0504) 21512

2. VACANCY FOR PART-TIME ACCOUNTANT/ FINANCE OFFICER

Finance Officer -June 2021

Missio PMS Ireland CLG (Missio Ireland) is the Pope’s official charity for overseas mission. It has 120 offices worldwide under the coordination of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Rome. As the Holy Father’s chosen instrument for sharing the Gospel and building the Church throughout the world, the Missio offices globally support 1,069 dioceses in 157 countries. Missio is the only Catholic charity which supports the Universal Church that is too new or unable to support itself.

​Reporting to the Company Board, the National Director has responsibility for the co-ordination of the Missio Ireland office, based in Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Missio Ireland now seeks to appoint a part-time Finance Officer (20 hours per week plus additional hours to commence) on a 2-year fixed-term contact whose roles will include :

Take responsibility for all areas of finance including invoicing, payments, banking while liaising with the National Director

Ensure accurate and timely financial reports for the National Director, the Company Board and auditors

Maintaining files with back up documentation for payments showing date paid, allocation of payment and advice of payment to the recipient

Recording, lodging and acknowledging all receipts in the office

Maintaining all current and deposit bank accounts on Excel and doing weekly and monthly reconciliations of same. Making weekly lodgements

Processing all accounting transactions on TAS Books accounting package

Develop Manual on Financial policies and procedures

Maintaining ethos of the organisation in all work matters and gatherings

Submitting files to CRO & CRA

Assist the National Director in the role of governance

Other duties as assigned by the National Director

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Financial Management NCEA certificate or equivalent

Vast experience of maintaining day to day books, familiarity with computerised accounting systems, preparation of accounts working with others, with internal and external audit requirements, charity regulation, data protection regulations etc.

Experience of working in the Charities’ Sector

Remuneration – Negotiable

Applications (CV & covering letter) to be sent before Friday 25th June 2021

to michael.osullivan@missio.ie