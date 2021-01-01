Praying the month of May

We remember the gift of Mary, woman of faith and mother of Jesus, in a particular way during the month of May. On the very last day of the month, we celebrate the feast day of the Visitation. During this month, we could take Mary’s visit to her cousin, Elizabeth, as a way of being for our living, most especially after the recent months of restrictions.

Mary saw her cousin’s need – Let’s open our eyes to the world around us…..let’s notice those who are in need, perhaps of friendliness, hope, care, concern, kindness, support, shelter, also those who are being treated unjustly, with injustice, discriminated against

Mary responds – We take a moment to see what response is needed….so we listen to the person's need….not what we would like to do. We can respond by reaching out, or listening, showing that we have heard someone….Our response might be to give time, give what we can to the other person, reaching outside myself to step into the other person's need.

Mary's visit brings joy – Joy is one of the gifts of the Spirit….we see that the Risen Jesus brings hope, joy and peace to the lives of his disciples….let's find way to bring joy to another

Mary stays only as long as she is needed – Mary remains while she is needed, and let's Elizabeth's need guide her. This might be a good guide for us as we begin to make visitations and receive other visitors…..We give thanks for those who bless us with their presence.

Other ways you might like to pray with Mary during the month: