Sharing Coronavirus Prayers

Jesus Christ, you travelled through towns and villages ‘curing every disease and illness.’ At your command the sick were made well again. Come to our aid now, in the midst of the global spread of the coronavirus, that we may experience your healing love.

Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health through quality medical care.

Heal is from fear, which prevents nations from working together and neighbours from helping one another.

Heal us from pride, which can make us claim invulnerability to a disease that knows no borders

Jesus Christ, healer of all, stay by our side at this time of uncertainty.

Be with those who have died from the virus. May they be at rest with you in eternal peace.

Be with the families of those who are sick or have died. As they worry and grieve, defend them from illness and despair. May they know your peace.

Be with the doctors, nurses, researchers and all medical professionals who seek to heal and help those affected and who put themselves at risk in the process. May they know your protection.

Be with the leaders of all nations. Give them the foresight to act with charity and true concern for the well-being of the people they are meant to serve. Give them the wisdom to invest in long-term solutions that will help prepare for or prevent future outbreaks. May they know your wisdom as they work together to achieve it on earth.

Whether we are home or abroad, surrounded by many people suffering from this illness or only a few, Jesus Christ, stay with us as we endure, persist and prepare. In place of our anxiety, give us you peace.

Jesus Christ, we ask for healing.