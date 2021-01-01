Ash Wednesday and Lent 2021

Ash Wednesday, February 17th, is a day of fast and abstinence. To celebrate Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lenten season, the people of the diocese are invited to participate in Masses online. There will no distribution of ashes at Masses.

Lent calls us to ‘come back to God with all our heart’ and the practices of prayer, fasting and giving to charity are a way of making real our return to God. Ashes marking our foreheads remind us of our human frailty and our dependence on God. This year, in the absence of blessed ashes, people are invited to trace the sign of the cross on themselves or on each others’ foreheads at home. Use Marking Ash Wednesday at home – Feb 2021 to pray at home this Ash Wednesday.

Lenten calendar – 2021 offers you a pointer for reflection and action for each day of Lent 2021. Perhaps many of us feel we have been doing Lent for the past year in different ways and it might difficult to conceive of taking on a practice of prayer, fasting and giving to charity at this time. Practices only make sense if they are leading us to a goal. All the restrictions we have taken on over the past year are empty unless they make a difference…and it is just the same way with us and Lent. Choose what draws you further into knowing God’s incredible love and mercy, and what invites you to greater love of neighbour.

Trócaire ask us to journey with this year with the families in South Sudan and the impact of conflict on them.

Creating a sacred space – resources for use at home, in your church or elsewhere – Resources coming on Friday Feb 12th.