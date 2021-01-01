Welcome to Day 6 of Mission 2021!

Today’s theme is Journey with Hope. Hope is the capacity to believe that life comes out of death and that light is born in darkness. Jesus Christ, his life, death and resurrection, is the reason for our hope.

The overall theme of our Mission is Be Christ’s Joy. We are each created and blessed by God. Our daily invitation is to notice God at work in our lives and in the life of the world. We are invited to join in God’s action by responding with love and service.

Below please find the programme for Friday January 29th. Click the titles to access the individual elements.

As you begin your day, take a moment with God. You can pause the reflection at any stage.

Fr. Vitalis Barasa is the celebrant for Mass from St. John’s Church, Tralee.

Add your intention to all those being prayed for at Daily Mass by sending in your prayer petition.

Take a few moments to reflect on the day’s theme, and how you could make it a reality in your life.

Spend a few moments with your children, playing and praying.

As the day draws to a close, a time to sit in God’s presence. Use the reflection at your own pace, pausing as suits you.

Olive Foley, widow of Axel Foley and ambassador for The Children’s Grief Centre, Limerick.

Olive Foley is an inspiring speaker. Speaking at the World Meeting of Families’ pastoral congress in Dublin 2018, she explored the importance of her family, her family of friends and “family of church” after her husband’s sudden death. Through her difficulties she has seen family at its best and she has placed her trust in God. Olive is now working closely with Sr Helen Culhane in her role as ambassador for The Children’s Grief Centre, Limerick.

Download the Mission 2021 Booklet