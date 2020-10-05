Updated Covid Guidelines Oct 6th

As and from midnight October 6th, 2020 the country moves to Level 3 restrictions

for a period of 3 weeks. The impact on Parish activity and religious services is as

follows:-

1. Public Mass is not permitted and moves online.

2. Churches may remain open for private worship.

3. In the case of funerals, a private funeral will take place due to Government

advice regarding public gatherings. A maximum of 25 people may attend a

funeral.

4. Weddings may take place but no more than 25 people may attend a

wedding ceremony.

5. Baptisms are not permitted and should be postponed until there is a return

to Level 2 restrictions.

6. First Holy Communion and Confirmation are not permitted and should be

postponed until there is a return to Level 2 restrictions.

7. In person meetings of the Parish Pastoral Council and other Parish

Committees are not permitted. Consider holding such meetings by Zoom.

8. Social & family gatherings are limited to visitors from 1 other household to

a maximum of 6 people or your own household only.

9. The advice from Government is that people should work from home unless

absolutely necessary to attend in person. Parish Offices may remain open

but subject to strict compliance with all social distancing and hand

sanitisation requirements. Face coverings must be worn by anyone visiting

a Parish Office.

Please refer to the Diocesan update for religious services & public worship issued

on October 5th, 2020 for further details.

The Government measures that apply at Level 3 can be viewed online.

A graphic of the measures in place in Ireland can be viewed online.

DIOCESAN COVID SUPPORT TEAM

October 6th, 2020