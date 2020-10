Starting Thurs Oct 15, you are invited to join a bookclub, with a difference. Rather than reading the latest bestseller, we will be gathering to read and pray with The Cup of our Life by Joyce Rupp.

Over 6 weeks, from 12 noon – 1.00pm on Thursdays Oct 15, 22 and 29. Nov 5, 12 and 19, we will share our reflections. Copies of the Chapter will be sent out each week.

Places are limited to 12 people.



For more information or to book a place, email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie