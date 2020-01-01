Outdoor Liturgy launches Season of Creation

The Season of Creation is underway in the diocese. It was launched with an Outdoor Liturgy in the Park in Tralee. Here find the full text of Season of Creation Outdoor Liturgy from the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee. Perhaps this is something that could be attempted in your parish with a small group adhering to Covid regulations. Don’t forget to register with desbailey@dioceseofkerry.ie for the Season of Creation Webinar 17th Sept!
Beginners Denise Levertov
But we have only begun to love the earth.
We have only begun to imagine the fullness of life.
How could we tire of hope?
—so much is in bud.
How can desire fail?
—we have only begun to imagine justice and mercy,
only begun to envision how it might be
to live as siblings with beast and flower,
not as oppressors.
Surely our river cannot already be hastening
into the sea of nonbeing?
Surely it cannot drag, in the silt, all that is innocent?
Not yet, not yet—
there is too much broken that must be mended,
too much hurt we have done to each other that cannot yet be forgiven.
We have only begun to know
the power that is in us if we would join our solitudes in the communion of struggle.
So much is unfolding that must complete its gesture,
so much is in bud.