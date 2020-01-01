Communion and Confirmation Resources

If your child or grandchild is receiving his First Communion or his Confirmation on this very irregular year, there are video and powerpoint presentations here which may be of interest to you. Follow the green highlighted words and view the videos. Six half hour videos have been prepared at National level for the children who are to celebrate First Communion/Confirmation this Autumn. The videos seek to refresh in their minds the meaning of these sacraments. The videos have been scripted by Fr Chris O Donnell and two teachers from Limerick and professionally produced by iCatholic.

The aim is that they would be of help to prepare the children at home and would be promoted via the parish. The ideal is the family setting, the parents and child watching them together and talking about God and the Sacraments. With each video there is a worksheet. Schools might also find the videos useful. The videos closely follow the presentation in ‘Grow in Love’.

This is a welcome opportunity for parish and home to have greater involvement in handing on the faith to our children.

Sincere thanks to iCatholic who produced these videos. Go to their website and see all the other videos regarding faith news and topics that they have produced.