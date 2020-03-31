Trust in God’s presence says Bishop Ray

We are in week three of a most difficult journey. In all our parishes we journey one day at a time, supporting and encouraging one another. This journey will end, our ordinary lives will return. We trust in God’s presence, and his love and care for us. “Our help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth”.

It is lovely to hear stories of children of all ages in their homes, stories of good deeds and beautiful moments.

It is lovely the quality of the services the HSE and the County Council and so many others are providing in our communities.

It is lovely to hear how neighbour is helping neighbour.

It is lovely to see essential workers everywhere attend to their work with a smile.

We have gratitude in our hearts for the goodness of so many all around us, those in health care, in the public service, in the community, in the neighbourhood and in our homes.

Prayer keeps us close to God We cannot come together to pray, but we can unite in prayer through Jesus. You can join in the Mass from home on parish radio, on internet streaming, on Radio Kerry, on RTE News Now daily or on Radio Maria. You can join in offering the bread and wine, join in the Holy Sacrifice and be part of that Mass. I invite you to take time each day to talk to God about your hopes and fears. And let us pray for each other.

Holy Week and Easter Next week, Holy Week, we recall and honour another journey of two thousand years ago, the journey of Jesus to Jerusalem and to his death and Resurrection. It is a journey that assures us of the victory of good over evil, of love over selfishness and of life over death. It is a journey that reminds us that Christ our God is Risen and with us always. He is our strength and courage.

Sunday is Palm Sunday Cut a piece of palm for your own home or choose a piece of whatever evergreen tree is in your garden. Then on Sunday, in all the Masses celebrated without a congregation in the diocese, the priests will pray a blessing on the piece of palm in every home. The original palm signalled the ordinary people honouring Jesus as he entered Jerusalem. Let your palm express your faith and hope in God amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The words of Jesus, “Come to me all you who labour and are heavy burdened and I will give you rest”.

Let us pray for each other.

Our Lady help of the sick, pray for us.

+ Ray Diocese of Kerry 31 March 2020.