Easter Hope Bishop Ray

Easter is about Spring and new growth, Easter is about light and life, Easter is about God’s love and care, and death is the door to eternal life. May Easter strengthen our hope and confidence in this fifth week of our journey coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Resurrection of Christ proclaims God’s love and care for us all. Though we knew it was likely, hearing of all the restrictions being extended until early May still disappointed all of us. Let us be resilient, not downhearted. In recent days I came across in a calendar these words of wisdom attributed to G. MacDonald:

It is not the cares of today, but the cares of tomorrow, that weigh a person down.

For the needs of today we have a corresponding strength given.

For tomorrow we are told to trust, it is not ours yet.

Strive to live in the present. Together we will be able to cope with whatever tomorrow brings, with the help of God’s grace. When we are full of worry, deliberately think of all the positive and hopeful things that will help us cope.

Over the past month facing up to the pandemic so many people, so many groups and so many volunteers, have served us all so well. Together we will get through the weeks ahead. Winter has passed, Spring has truly arrived: this virus will pass, our communities, our country, the whole world will get back on its feet. We will do so with gratitude in our hearts and a smile on our faces. The Risen Lord cares, He is our strength.

A Prayer of St Teresa of Avila

Let nothing disturb you,

Let nothing frighten you,

All things are passing away:

God never changes.

Patience obtains all things

Whoever has God lacks nothing;

God alone suffices.

Amen.

+ Ray Browne Diocese of Kerry Easter week 2020.