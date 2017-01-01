Celebration of Youth Ministry

On Friday evening last, fifteen candidates from throughout the diocese attended a ceremony of commissioning and were awarded certificates in Youth Ministry. The course commenced last September. The group attended workshops presented by various facilitators and members of the diocesan pastoral team. Ten of the sessions were held before Christmas and ten in the spring. The ceremony of commissioning took place in the John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Killarney and Bishop Ray presented the certificates.

The course for 2017-2018 will be held in St. John’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee on Tuesday nights from 8pm to 10pm. Please contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry for more information or an application form.