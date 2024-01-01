Horizons Summer Features 2024

7th July James Bowler Makes Music in West Kerry

James is a young farmer, musician, and singer with an original take on community church and life.

14th July: Journeying with Dominican Gregory Carroll

This year we celebrate 800 years of the Dominicans. Fr. Gregory is based in Holy Cross Priory Tralee. We follow his journey around Ireland and beyond.

21st July Frances Kennedy Brings the Laughter

Frances shares her singing, her stories and brings laughter. She encourages us to shake ourselves down and get out there and involved in our communities.

28th July: Deacon Conor Bradley – A True Vocation

Conor tells his story of growing up in Belfast during troubled times, his Youth Work days to his current life as a deacon in Milltown.

4th August: De la Salle Br Tom Wash – Building Blocks

Br. Tom is from Cordal in Castleisland. He has travelled far and as a De La Salle teaching brother engages in fundraising for several international charity building projects.

11th August: Dermot Walsh Cahersiveen – A Lay Pastoral Leader

Dermot is based in Cahersiveen and is a participant in the Lay Pastoral Leaders Programme. He shares his story which helps us recognise God’s interventions in our lives.

18th August: Deirdre O Sullivan – Singing from the heart

Deirdre has been a key person in Killarney Friary Folk Group for several years. She is a beautiful singer, a nurse, and a counsellor. Her faith has always been central to her life.

25th August: The Soundtrack of My Life – Sean Lyons

Well know Mayo/Tralee man shares the musical soundtrack of his life. Beautiful songs and delightful stories as usual.

1st September Sr. Mary Lucy – From Zambia to Castleisland

Presentation Sr. Mary Lucy has returned from a life of service in a Zambia she has loved. She shares her thoughts with us from her new home in Castleisland convent.