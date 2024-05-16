Interested in volunteering with Accord?

Accord is now seeking marriage preparation facilitators. Might this be you … ?

Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service CLG is currently recruiting volunteers to train as marriage preparation programme facilitators. If you:

are supportive of marriage in the Catholic Church; and,

have the enthusiasm to be part of the Accord team that supports couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage

… then Accord wishes to hear from you!

An Accord marriage preparation facilitator is a personally fulfilling leadership role, blending life experience and faith. Successful applicants will receive professional training and be part of a team delivering marriage preparation programmes locally.

Contact Aisling on 01 505 3112 or by email to marriagepreparation@accord.ie and for further information see www.accord.ie