COMPETITION TIME!!!

We are running a ‘Short Video/Photo’ Competition with the theme “My Parish”.

Video entries can be approximately 2 minutes long with “My Parish” as its central theme. As video files are large, we advise you to email us at youthweek@dioceseofkerry.ie. Please include your name, parish and video title and then submit the video to us via www.wetransfer.com. This is a free website and allows large files such as videos.

Photo entries can be emailed to us at youthweek@dioceseofkerry.ie. Once again, please include your name, parish and photo title!

The winning video will grab a top prize of €100 and the best photo will get €50!

Please submit all entries before Friday 19th April.

The winners will be announced on our DOK TV stream at the end of Youth Week, on Friday 26th April and also on all our social media platforms! In the meantime – get creative and have fun!

😍🎬🎸📷

#youthweek #dioceseofkerry