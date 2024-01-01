Many thanks to all the students who participated in the Ceiliúradh na nOg celebration day 2024, hosted by the Diocese of Kerry in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee on Thursday, March 14th. Twelve schools from throughout the diocese took part. The purpose of Ceiliúradh na nOg is to celebrate the faith life of our young people. This project focuses on Transition and Fifth year students. They begin their projects by exploring various faith-based topics, they follow up by researching a chosen area, they then engage in carrying out the project. They conclude by reflecting on what worked well and what did not. On the celebration day itself, the students present their findings via Power-Point. Many thanks to all the R.E. teachers and chaplains for their hard work with the students and for helping them along the way.

The day opened with words of welcome from Tomás Kenny, Post-Primary Diocesan Advisor for Religious Education. The students from Mercy Mounthawk choir led the singing for the opening prayer and bishop Ray Browne welcomed all and thanked them for taking part. The guest speaker for the event was Fr Joe McGrath. Fr Joe is from the diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise. Fr Joe works with the retreat group Throwfire, based in the midlands. He focused on the theme for the event which was ‘Hope in a Divided World.’ His input was thought provoking and very engaging.

The workshop facilitators in the morning were Stephen Farley (Trócaire) who looked at Climate Change, Olivia Elliott (Diocese of Waterford and Lismore) covered her own faith journey, Aileen Murphy (Kerry School of Music) facilitated an excellent workshop on movement and dance, David Day (Kildare based Musician) led a drum workshop, Seamus Kenny (An Tobar Nua Retreats) facilitated a retreat style workshop and representatives from Youth for Christ led a workshop on faith by using their soccer cage, this was great fun and enjoyed by all who took part. Many thanks also to Fr Ger Godley, Tommy Maloney and members of the KDYS for facilitating the fun based workshops in the afternoon. A big thank-you to our guest of honour, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh for presenting the Ceiliúradh na nOg certificates. Also, thank you to the students of Mercy Mounthawk and their music teacher, Catriona O’Sullivan, for providing entertainment as students were arriving in the morning. Also, thank-you to the art teacher at Mercy Mounthawk, Mairead Ryan for helping with the art work that was displayed in the hallway of the Brandon.

Finally, thank-you to the management and staff of the Brandon Hotel, Tralee for their attention to detail and help on the day.

Photos