Bishop Ray Easter Message

Christ is Risen and present to us all.

Holy Week and Easter are close to the hearts of many people in all our parishes, thank God. Lovely to see the large numbers who come to the Cathedral on Good Friday and Holy Saturday to quietly do “The Stations of the Cross”. For many the Cross of Jesus gives them the strength to endure the Cross in their own lives. Some parishes have a well-attended dawn Mass on Easter Sunday morning. Witnessing the light of dawn on Easter Sunday morning symbolizes the Resurrection as the moment of proclamation of Jesus Christ as the “Light of the World”.

May Good Friday remind us of Christ’s victory over death and his gift to us all of eternal life. May Easter Sunday morning remind us that Christ is risen, Christ is alive, and He is present in our lives through the Holy Spirit. We are reminded of the mystery of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Creator and Lord of us all.

This Holy Week we remember the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and we worship him as our Savior and our Hope. Every Easter blessing on all the people of all our parishes, and on our loved ones wherever they are in the world this Easter. Every blessing too on all for whom this is their first Easter in Ireland.

+ Ray Browne

Palm Sunday

24 March 2024