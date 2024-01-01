First Communion Webinar for Parents/Guardians

The diocese has organised a webinar for the parents and guardians of children presenting for the sacrament of First Communion this year. The webinar, “First Holy Communion – Journeying with your Child”, will take place on Wednesday, 21st February, @ 7.30 pm.

Our guest speaker is Dr Patricia Kieran, Mary Immaculate College Limerick.

Dr Patricia Kieran is a parent of five children. She lectures in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick and her area of interests are the complex and sensitive issues surrounding religions and beliefs in a multi-belief context; teaching world religions in Catholic schools; inter-denominational education; Catholic religious education in Ireland; religious education, and gender and theology and religious education.