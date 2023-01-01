Moving Forward in Hope – Shaping the future of our parishes

The Diocese of Kerry hosted a webinar, “Moving Forward in Hope – shaping together a future for our local church communities, parishes and pastoral areas” on Monday, November 27th

The purpose of the webinar was to reflect on the future of the Church and the speaker was Dr Jessie Rogers. She explored God’s call to us as Church today. This prepares us for parish meetings to be held throughout the diocese in February 2024, where we will plan together for the future of our parishes.

Dr Jessie Rogers, a Scripture scholar, is the Dean of the Faculty of Theology at the Pontifical University Maynooth, the first lay person appointed to the role. Originally from South Africa, Jessie came to teach at Mary Immaculate College in 2007 before joining the Faculty of Theology at Saint Patrick’s College in 2014.