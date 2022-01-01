The Diocese of Kerry joins dioceses across Ireland and Christian churches globally in calling us to Listen to the Voice of Creation this ‘Season of Creation’.

The Season is the time from September 1st to October 4th when Christian churches around the world focus on prayer and action to protect the natural world or creation, ‘our common home’. This can be described as the churches’ eco time. It closes on the 4th October, the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, Patron Saint of Ecology. It is certainly opportune as all of us are called to awaken to the urgent need to heal our relationship both with creation and with one another.

The words ‘Our Common Home’ are those used by Pope Francis in his letter ‘Laudato Si’ on Care for Our Common Home’, this letter was and is addressed “to every person living on the planet”.

Our 53 parishes across the diocese of Kerry are being encouraged to mark the Season in some way. This year parishes have received copies of a leaflet which explains the theme and gives practical suggestions of actions that can be taken in the areas of caring for the gifts of soil and water. Parishes have also received the necessary resources to include the theme in Sunday masses during the 5-week Season.

Season of Creation 22 Brochure

Season of Creation Resources As Gaeilge

Then on September 22nd the organising committee, the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee(JPIC) of the diocese, will host a free webinar focusing on the vital role of soil and water with speakers: Thomas O Connor, organic farmer and Talamh Beo and Catherine Seale-Duggan, Local Authorities Water.

Together let’s Listen to the Voice of Creation and respond.

“The climate crisis requires our decisive action, here and now and the Church is fully committed to playing her part.” Pope Francis.

Bishop Ray Browne; We need to use the season of creation to appreciate creation, appreciate what creation gives us and to renew our responsibility to take care of it. …this is an opportunity for us to get involved.

Contact desbailey@dioceseofkerry.ie 064-6632644

Pictures of the Season of Creation Gathering in The Wetlands Tralee 010922