Diocesan Youth Pilgrimage to Taizé

We were delighted to be able to return to Taizé, France again this year. Fifteen pilgrims travelled on the diocesan youth pilgrimage on July 27th until July 3rd. Youth people representing a number of parishes throughout the diocese travelled with us. From the beautiful prayer experiences with the singing of the famous Taizé chants, the community spirit at Taizé and the peaceful setting of the monastery in the idyllic French countryside, it was an unforgettable experience for all. All the young people who came with us expressed a wish to return again in the future. Many thanks to the brothers of Taizé for their welcome and to the leaders who helped in the smooth running of the pilgrimage.