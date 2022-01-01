Part time Secretary Vacancy

St John Paul II Pastoral Centre,

Killarney, Co. Kerry

invites applications for the position of a Part Time

Secretary

The role will involve general secretarial duties.

Experience required in Microsoft Office and general office duties.

Application for the position by cover letter and CV, in confidence, to

diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org

Further details on www.activelink.ie

Closing date for applications is 5 pm on Wednesday Jan 26th.

Interviews will be held during week commencing Jan 31st.

Garda Vetting will apply.