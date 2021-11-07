Post-Primary Teachers’/Chaplains’ Online In-service

Many thanks to all the post-primary teachers and chaplains who attended the online R.E. in-service on Thursday, Oct. 21st. Also, a big thank-you to all the presenters. The in-service focused on senior-cycle, non-exam, religious education. Given the constant challenge this area presents, new resources and ideas are always welcome.

There were two sessions on the day, one at 2:30pm and a repeat session at 7:30pm, to facilitate teachers who couldn’t get time out of class. The two resources covered were Credible Catholic, a new resource for fifth and sixth years and Look Up! a programme for Transition Year students.

Dr. Alexander O’Hara, National Director for Catechetics and Kate Liffey, former National Director for Catechetics, presented this material. This free resource will become available to teachers in the coming weeks. Look Up! was presented by Ailish Walsh, head of the R.E. department in Castleisland Presentation Secondary school. The Pres. Castleisland were involved in piloting this resource last year. For the evening session, Siobhan O’Donoghue, post-primary R.E. teacher in Loreto, Wexford, presented the Look Up! material. Siobhan was the author of the material and looks forward to working full-time with Veritas from December in the area of senior cycle resourcing.

We greatly look forward to using these resources in our schools.