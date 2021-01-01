Horizons Summer Features 2021

Below find the summer schedule which may change to bring you diocesan news, as necessary.

Brigid Quilligan

July 4thBrigid Quilligan Travelling Light

Mother, Minceir, Activist, Feminist, and proud indigenous ethnic minority woman tells her story.

 

11th July:  Dolores Tiernan Life in The Grove

Dolores Tiernan

CEO of The Grove, Dolores Tiernan, explores her journey to Ardfert.

 

Bríd Ní Mhóráin

18th July:  Bríd Ní Mhóráin – West Kerry Poet of Note

Bríd talks about her eco aware life, in Camp, and her ongoing creative poetic life.

 

25th July:  Rayla Tadjimatova From Uzbekistan to Killarney

Rayla Tadjimatova

Rayla’s journey from Uzbekistan to Killarney began 20 years ago. She has taught and studied Maths, but more recently completed a doctorate in Drama and Theatre Studies. Rayla is happily settled into the community in Killarney.

 

Noel O Sullivan

1st August:  Noel O Sullivan Ever InSpiring

Noel brought us TeenSpirit a number of years ago.  He continues to inspire with his music, teaching and community activity.

 

8th August:  Linda Woods Taking it in her Stride

Linda Woods

Linda shares her faith story, her cancer story, and her positive and uplifting attitude to life.

 

August15th: Loreto Lynch Long Lockdown in Valentia

Loreto Lynch

Loreto from Cahersiveen now lives and farms on Valentia Island with Jim. She is a mother of four: three daughters and one son. Two of her daughters, now in their 30s have Autism. Loreto tells her story in her uniquely positive and proactive way.

 

Fr. Vitalis and Fr Amos

22nd August:  Kenya to Kerry On Mission in Tralee from KenyaFr Amos and Fr. Vitalis share their experiences leading to and during their 2 year stay in their priestly ministry in Tralee.

29th August:  Margaret Naughton and her curious mind – Chaplaincy

Margaret Naughton

Margaret has just completed her doctorate in Chaplaincy. We explore faith, suffering and vocation.