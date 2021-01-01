Horizons Summer Features 2021

Below find the summer schedule which may change to bring you diocesan news, as necessary.

July 4th: Brigid Quilligan Travelling Light

Mother, Minceir, Activist, Feminist, and proud indigenous ethnic minority woman tells her story.

11th July: Dolores Tiernan Life in The Grove

CEO of The Grove, Dolores Tiernan, explores her journey to Ardfert.

18th July: Bríd Ní Mhóráin – West Kerry Poet of Note

Bríd talks about her eco aware life, in Camp, and her ongoing creative poetic life.

25th July: Rayla Tadjimatova From Uzbekistan to Killarney

Rayla’s journey from Uzbekistan to Killarney began 20 years ago. She has taught and studied Maths, but more recently completed a doctorate in Drama and Theatre Studies. Rayla is happily settled into the community in Killarney.

1st August: Noel O Sullivan Ever InSpiring

Noel brought us TeenSpirit a number of years ago. He continues to inspire with his music, teaching and community activity.

8th August: Linda Woods Taking it in her Stride

Linda shares her faith story, her cancer story, and her positive and uplifting attitude to life.

August15th: Loreto Lynch Long Lockdown in Valentia

Loreto from Cahersiveen now lives and farms on Valentia Island with Jim. She is a mother of four: three daughters and one son. Two of her daughters, now in their 30s have Autism. Loreto tells her story in her uniquely positive and proactive way.

22nd August: Kenya to Kerry On Mission in Tralee from Kenya, Fr Amos and Fr. Vitalis share their experiences leading to and during their 2 year stay in their priestly ministry in Tralee.

29th August: Margaret Naughton and her curious mind – Chaplaincy

Margaret has just completed her doctorate in Chaplaincy. We explore faith, suffering and vocation.