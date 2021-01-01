Rest in Peace Fr Tomás 1924 to 2021

The death has occurred of the greatly loved Fr. Tom Hickey, retired P.P. Baile an Fheirtéaraigh and formerly of Dingle on Monday last, the 12th of April.

Fr. Tom was born in 1924 and was ordained in 1950. He started his priesthood in Motherwell Diocese in Scotland , returned to the diocese of Kerry to serve in Tuosist, Brosna, Duagh, Moyvane, Tralee, Killeentierna, Irremore, Kenmare, Ballinskelligs and finally Ballyferriter. He retired as parish priest in Ballyferrriter in 2005 and became Assistant priest from then till the present day. Fr. Tom’s gift in the area of drama, he shared in every parish he ministered. In 1972 he spent a year in the Central School of Speech and Dram in London adding to his inherent skills. Dramas, plays, talent shows in English and Irish were transformed locally and nationally into works of art by the touch of this entertaining, gifted and generous priest.

Fr. Tom is deeply regretted by his loving sister Maura O’ Connor (Limerick), his brother Ben (USA), sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, Bishop Ray Browne and the Priests of the Diocese of Kerry, parishioners and the communities in which he ministered, relatives and friends.

Remains to arrive St. Vincent’s Church, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh Thursday for 2 p.m. private family Requiem Mass followed by interment in church grounds, all in accordance and within HSE guidelines with a limit of ten people. Click this link to view.

Bishop Ray Browne

It is with great sadness that we heard of the death of Fr. Tomás. He was a much loved priest that made a huge contribution to parish life in the many parishes he served. In the world of amateur drama both locally and nationally, his generosity and giftedness is widely acknowledged and appreciated. Thank God for his 71 years of priestly ministry. We entrust him to God’s goodness and mercy and His promise of eternal live.

An tAthair Eoghan

Fuair an tAthair Tomás Ó hIceadha bás ar an Luan, 12 Aibreán, 2021. Bhí sé mar shagart paróiste anseo ó 1989 – 2005 agus bhí sé gníomhach sa pharóiste go dtí gur cailleadh é. Bhí sé ag comhcheiliúradh ag Aifreann Dhomhnach Cásca ar an 4 Aibreán i mbliana. Ghlac sé páirt i searmanais na Cásca leis. Is féidir le daoine féachaint ar na searmanais seo ar www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-vincents. Beidh Aifreann na sochraide á chraoladh beo ó Shéipéal Naomh Uinseann, Déardaoin, 15 Aibreán ag 2.00 i.n. (cliceáil ar an bpictiúir do Shéipéal Naomh Uinseann thuas) Beidh sé á chur le h-ais an tséipéil. Comhbhrón lena dheirfiúr Maura, a dheartháir Ben agus nianna agus neachtanna, Easpag Chiarraí Réamonn de Brún, Sagairt na Deoise, paróisteánaigh agus a chairde go léir. Tá cuimhní iontacha agam ar na blianta a chaitheamar le chéile sa pharóiste agus bhíodh sé riamh lách, tuisceanach, cabhrach agus thug sé ana thacaíocht dom i gcónaí. Dhein sé sárobair sa pharóiste agus bhí ardmheas ag gach duine air. Ba mhaith liom buíochas speisialta a ghabháil le Caitlín Ní Shé-Sears as an gcabhair a thug sí don Athair Tomás, chomh maith leis na cabhróirí baile agus gach éinne a bhí chomh maith dó.

Méadú ar a ghlóir sna flaithis.