Diocesan Mission,Instagram Youth Project

‘’ Instagram Youth Project”

Let Us Dream, The Path to a Better Future

Pope Francis invites us to dream of the future and to see, to choose and to act to create a better future for all.

What kind of future do you hope for and how will it be achieved?

Share your ideas through one of the following categories: Art, Photography, Poetry or Video (up to 1min)

All entries can be submitted directly to Instagram @youthDoK or by email to desbailey@dioceseofkerry.ie up to 24th January 2021. Participants must be between 16 and 30 years old. The entries will be posted on the diocesan Instagram page and on www.dioceseofkerry.ie during the week of the diocesan mission. Prizes for best entry in each category. Please contact Des Bailey Ph. 086 736 4605 for more details.