Youth Virtual Choir celebrates Christmas

To celebrate Christmas, the Diocese of Kerry has embarked on a new and exciting venture, we have formed a Youth Virtual Choir. Over the month of November, we sent out word to all parishes, post-primary schools and youth choirs inviting as many young people as possible to take part. The response was amazing. There are now up to forty young people involved. The song we will perform is a piece entitled ‘Immanuel,’ composed by Michael Card, an American Christian singer-songwriter. The lyrics touch on the realities, hardships and difficulties people face in their everyday lives and offers great hope and joy, especially in the refrain, ‘Immanuel, God is with Us.’ This is the central message of the Christmas season: God is with us always.

The young people taking part range from 15 to 30 years old. They come from school choirs, folk groups and parish choirs from across the diocese. Since lockdown last March, choirs and music groups have not been able to partake in choral or group singing. However, a number of the singers taking part in this project were kept busy in their own parishes through the ministry of the Cantor. Some of the singers have led the online congregations for Sunday Masses, enhancing the Mass and enabling people to sing safely from their homes. It has been a difficult time for all musicians, singers and school choirs. This initiative presents an opportunity for young people, who would not normally sing together, to take part and celebrate Christmas in virtual unison and harmony. This is a Diocesan Youth Ministry initiative hosted by the Diocesan Youth Steering Team.

The video will be released next Wednesday, 16th December to YouTube – just google Diocese of Kerry YouTube. It will also be found on the diocesan website: dioceseofkerry.ie and diocese of Kerry Facebook Young people can follow this story on Instagram – youthDoK

For more information, please contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie.