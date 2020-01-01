Killorglin Pastoral Ministers celebrate!

Bishop Ray Browne and Fr Kevin Sullivan gathered with participants of the Course in Pastoral Ministry, Killorglin 2019-2020 on Thursday Oct 8th to celebrate. The diocesan course has now been undertaken by more than 400 people within the diocese, organised by the Diocesan Pastoral Team.

Thirty -one participants began the course in September 2019, meeting every Wednesday evening in the Tom O’Donnell centre, Killorglin. When Covid 19 restrictions prevented the course continuing in person, the group took to Zoom to complete the programme.

Due to the present restrictions, the night of celebration and missioning could not take place in person, but Zoom offered the group a way of meeting. The Pastoral Team hosted the gathering and led the prayer. Bishop Ray outlined the challenges facing parishes and parish ministers now and into the future, while Fr Kevin reminded the group of the importance of small actions. The participants were drawn from all five parishes of Killorglin Pastoral Area.

Congratulations to all!!