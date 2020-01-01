Horizons Summer Schedule

The Horizons Schedule for July and August may change as we wish to update listeners in relation to Covid-19 and its up to date impact on church matters. So below you will find an approximate outline of Summer Feature Programmes:

July 5th From The Irish College in Rome Fr Bernard Healy

July 12th Caring for the ill and the elderly Rev Bruce Pierce

July 19th – Slowing Down Scripture Anne Alcock

July 26th – Never a dull moment with Fr Tom Looney



August 2nd – Back in Barraduff with Trócaire Martina O Donoghue

August 9th – A Higher Power – Addiction Local Stories of Addiction and how faith helped cope

August 16th – In Conversation with Dr Luke Macnamara Monk at Glenstal Abbey

August 23rd – Silence, Studying Theology and a Parisian of Note! Professor Seamus O Connell