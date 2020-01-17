Bishop Ray Browne’s Election Message

The general election is just three weeks away. Some people love the local campaign, others are more interested in the national campaign and many enjoy the media coverage. Most people love the spectacle of the count, right up to the last seat being filled. I encourage every person to cast their vote.

Best wishes to each candidate putting their name forward to be elected to a seat in the Dáil. What each is doing is vital for democracy. There is a need to appreciate that our democracy has served us well in the past decade, when you take into account both recovery from the collapse of the Celtic Tiger and Britain’s decision to leave the E.U. We have come through difficult times. In the Dáil and throughout the land the atmosphere has remained quite healthy.

The general election will fill all 160 seats in the upcoming thirty third Dáil. May the T.D.’s elected serve us well and may we in turn show them due respect and appreciation. It is my hope that the next three weeks will give us all a renewed sense that we are one united people and that we want everyone living in Ireland to have the opportunity to live a full life. Let us resolve to work together for the common good of all, with a special care for those in need. Among the important challenges we face are:

a living wage for all in work

the grave housing shortage and enabling all to have a home

access to hospital care

the needs of the farming community

the urgent need to care for the environment

God bless our country. The following are appropriate words of scripture to nourish our prayer for Ireland at this time:

What is good has been explained to you: this is what the Lord asks of you: only this, to act justly, to love tenderly, to walk humbly with your God. Micah 6:8

I, the prisoner in the Lord, implore you to lead a life worthy of your calling. Bear with one another charitably, in complete selflessness, gentleness and patience. Do all you can to preserve the unity of the Spirit by the peace that binds you together. Ephesians 4:1-3.

+ Ray Browne

17 January 2020.