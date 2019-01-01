Horizons Summer Schedule 2019

Declan

7th July   In the Garden with Declan Crowley 

Celebrating Creation with Declan in Killorglin


14th July Fr Dan O Riordan

Retirement Day after over 50 years of service

 

21st July   Maura O Leary Rathmore

                 The legacy of Jean Vanier

 

28th July   Br Rupert O Sullivan

From Beara to Killarney

   

4th August  Bridie Cronin

A Volunteer of Merit

 

11th August Gabrielle Fitzmaurice's Farewell to Poetry

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18th August Aileen Murphy

Following three years with the diocese of Kerry moves to Manresa Dublin

 

25th August Bríd Carroll

 Volunteer Teacher of the Year with Concern

 

1st September Lorna Gold

 Climate Activist talks with Sylvia Thompson launching the Season of Creation

 

 