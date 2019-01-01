Horizons Summer Schedule 2019

Horizons July Summer Schedule 2019
7th July In the Garden with Declan Crowley
Celebrating Creation with Declan in Killorglin
14th July Fr Dan O Riordan
Retirement Day after over 50 years of service
21st July Maura O Leary Rathmore
The legacy of Jean Vanier
28th July Br Rupert O Sullivan
From Beara to Killarney
4th August Bridie Cronin
A Volunteer of Merit
11th August Gabrielle Fitzmaurice’s Farewell to Poetry
18th August Aileen Murphy
Following three years with the diocese of Kerry moves to Manresa Dublin
25th August Bríd Carroll
Volunteer Teacher of the Year with Concern
1st September Lorna Gold
Climate Activist talks with Sylvia Thompson launching the Season of Creation