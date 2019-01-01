New Year’s Reflection Bishop Ray 2019

A happy and a prosperous New Year 2019 to one and all. I entrust to the loving care of God Our Father all the people, homes, and communities of our County and diocese. May 2019 bring better times for those who had their share of troubles in 2018.

“I shall pass through this world but once. Therefore any good that I can do, any kind act that I can perform for any fellow-creature, let me do it now. Let me not delay, or omit it, for I shall not pass this way again.”

These words written in the 18th century are a positive challenge as we begin a New Year. They capture the Christian spirit. It is how Jesus was and how he would want us all to be.

The heart of Christmas is family and faith. We are not isolated individuals, we share our lives with family and friends. In our families we are there for each other. The birth of Jesus speaks to us of the presence, love and support of God in our lives.

With God, family, neighbours and friends there for us, it can be a good year for us all. Have time, make time for people. Believe that in our lives we already have more than we need to be happy and fulfilled. In these first days of 2019 keep in mind those 18th century words:

‘Le Cúnamh Dé’, may 2019 be a good year in our lives.

The blessings of God and a happy New Year to one and all.

Bishop Ray Browne

Diocese of Kerry