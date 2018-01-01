Thank you Bridie and Fred

The Diocesan Safeguarding Committee acknowledged the enormous contribution made by Bridie Cronin and Fred Garvey to the development of best safeguarding practices throughout the Diocese of Kerry. Since the Safeguarding Committee was established in Kerry by Bishop Bill Murphy in 2003 Bridie and Fred as voluntary members of the committee delivered safeguarding training to priests and parish representatives. Bridie also undertook the role of co-ordinator of safeguarding and Fred was responsible for providing and managing Garda Vetting for all key personnel within the Diocese.

At a dinner in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, Bishop Ray presented Papal Medals to Bridie and Fred as an acknowledgement of their contribution to the development of good practice and an ethos of safeguarding within the Diocese of Kerry. The event was attended by members of the Safeguarding Committee together with Bridie’s husband Gerry and Fred’s wife Anne.