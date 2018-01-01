Passion for Mission: Embracing the possible in times of conflict

The Diocese of Kerry celebrates Mission Month with a public talk presented by Fr. Niall Geaney and Sr. Orla Treacy. Fr. Niall is a Kiltegan priest now working in St. Brendan’s Parish, Tralee. He has been on mission in Sudan, Uganda, Nigeria and Kenya. Sr. Orla received the Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award last year in recognition for her work in South Sudan. If you’re interested in volunteering abroad, come early and meet with the VMM and OLA mission teams who will be on hand to discuss practicalities and supports. Takes place on Thursday 18th October @8pm in St. John’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee.

Everyone welcome.