Fr John Lucid Rest in Peace

Fr. John Lucid, Parish Priest Kilcummin, Killarney and native of Meanus, Castleisland, Co. Kerry, died suddenly, on Easter Sunday, April 16th . Sadly missed by his loving brothers Richard (Ashbourne) and Bill (Castleisland), sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives, many friends, along with Bishop Ray Browne, fellow priests of the Diocese, parishioners of Kilcummin and the other parishes in which he previously ministered.

Fr John was ordained in Holy Cross Church Tralee in 1972. He was curate in Milltown, Firies and Annascaul before going to Kenya as part of the Kerry Mission. Cahersiveen, Caherdaniel, Moyvane and most recently Kilcummin have been his parishes. Our prayers are with Fr. John’s family at this time.

Fr John, will repose in the Kilcummin Parish Centre (adjoining the parish Church) on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to the adjoining Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards will be in the church grounds.

Bishop Ray Browne on the death of Fr John Lucid, P.P. Kilcummin:

It is with deep sadness I learned on Sunday evening of the sudden death of Fr John Lucid, P.P. Kilcummin. Having with great joy and energy just completed celebrating the Holy Week and Easter ceremonies in his parish, his death is a great shock to us all. Fr John was ever outgoing and warm-hearted. Over the past forty five years he has ministered in England and Kenya as well as in parishes throughout the diocese.

Sincere sympathy to all who mourn him, especially to his two brothers, his relatives and the people of Kilcummin parish.

To die on Easter Sunday is to die full of hope in Christ’s victory over death. Grateful for his life among us we commend him to the love and mercy of God Our Father.

In the final Mass Fr John offered before his death, he prayed:

“O God, who on this day,

through your Only Begotten Son,

have conquered death

and unlocked for us the path to eternity,

grant we pray that we may . . .

rise up in the light of life.”

Bishop Ray Browne.