Visiting Pilgrimage Sites and Holy Wells

“Pilgrimage is a fundamental element of every Jubilee event. Setting out on a journey is traditionally associated with our human quest for meaning in life.” Pope Francis
The theme of Jubilee 2025 is Pilgrims of Hope. Pope Francis has invited Catholics to renew our hope and discover a vision that can “restore access to the fruits of the earth to everyone”. We are also invited to rediscover a spirituality of God’s creation in which we understand ourselves as “pilgrims on the earth” rather than masters of the world.
As part of the diocesan celebration of Jubilee 2025, the diocese invites you to make a pilgrimage with family and friends to one or more of the holy places throughout the diocese. You might also like to join the local faith community on the special day associated with the holy place. All of the known holy places are being highlighted on the diocesan website. Please let us know if there is a holy place in your parish that you wish to have included.
To access the details of the different pilgrimage sites or holy wells, please click on the name of the place that interests you:
Pastoral Areas – check your locality
Beara Pastoral Area
Marian Grotto, North Road, Castletownbere
St Michael’s Cross and Well, Castletownbere
St Finian’s Well, Castletownbere
Castleisland Pastoral Area
Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area
Duhallow Sliabh Luachra Pastoral Area
Iveragh Pastoral Area
St Fursey’s Well, Knocknatobar Mountain
Kenmare Pastoral Area
Killarney Pastoral Area
Killorglin Pastoral Area
Listowel Pastoral Area
Teampall Ban Graveyard, Listowel
Naomh Bhreanainn Pastoral Area
Our Lady’s Well & Grotto, Ballyheigue
North Kerry Pastoral Area
St Bartholomew’s Holy Well, Coolard
Tralee Pastoral Area
Celebrating St Brendan, Patron Saint of the diocese
Please send us details of other holy places in the diocese, and we will include them on our website here. Contact: pastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.ie