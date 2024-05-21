Visiting Pilgrimage Sites and Holy Wells

“Pilgrimage is a fundamental element of every Jubilee event. Setting out on a journey is traditionally associated with our human quest for meaning in life.” Pope Francis

The theme of Jubilee 2025 is Pilgrims of Hope. Pope Francis has invited Catholics to renew our hope and discover a vision that can “restore access to the fruits of the earth to everyone”. We are also invited to rediscover a spirituality of God’s creation in which we understand ourselves as “pilgrims on the earth” rather than masters of the world.

As part of the diocesan celebration of Jubilee 2025, the diocese invites you to make a pilgrimage with family and friends to one or more of the holy places throughout the diocese. You might also like to join the local faith community on the special day associated with the holy place. All of the known holy places are being highlighted on the diocesan website. Please let us know if there is a holy place in your parish that you wish to have included.

To access the details of the different pilgrimage sites or holy wells, please click on the name of the place that interests you:

Pastoral Areas – check your locality

Beara Pastoral Area

Marian Grotto, North Road, Castletownbere

Mass Rock, Rosmakeowen

St Michael’s Cross and Well, Castletownbere

St Finian’s Well, Castletownbere

Castleisland Pastoral Area

Saint Moling’s Well, Brosna

Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area

Faha Grotto, Cloughane

Turas Flainn

Duhallow Sliabh Luachra Pastoral Area

Tubrid Well, Millstreet

Cathair Crobh Dearg

Iveragh Pastoral Area

St Fursey’s Well, Knocknatobar Mountain

Kenmare Pastoral Area

Our Lady’s Well, Gortamullen

Killarney Pastoral Area

Inisfallen Island

Muckross Abbey

Killorglin Pastoral Area

Listowel Pastoral Area

Teampall Ban Graveyard, Listowel

Tobar Mhuire, Duagh

Naomh Bhreanainn Pastoral Area

Our Lady’s Well & Grotto, Ballyheigue

Wether’s Well (Tobar na Molt)

Ardfert Cathedral

North Kerry Pastoral Area

St Bartholomew’s Holy Well, Coolard

Tralee Pastoral Area

Celebrating St Brendan, Patron Saint of the diocese

Please send us details of other holy places in the diocese, and we will include them on our website here. Contact: pastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.ie