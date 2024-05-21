Statement from Bishop Browne on the Pope Leo XIV election

Our hearts go out in love and prayer to Pope Leo XIV

His words that point to Christ’s Easter message:

“Peace be with you” : God loves us, all of us”

With joy and gratitude, I welcome the news of the election of Pope Leo XIV as the Bishop of Rome and successor to Saint Peter. On behalf of the Diocese of Kerry I pledge our prayer and heartfelt support for his ministry as Pope.

In introducing himself to the crowds in Rome, he praised the papacy of Pope Francis and went on to emphasize the challenges of world peace, world poverty, and synodality, – the people of God journeying together. His quoting St Augustine regarding “For you I am a bishop, with you I am a Christian” points to a key emphasis on every baptised person having a part to play in the mission of the Church: practising their faith and living it in the community and society, sharing their faith with others and handing it on to their children.

Pope Leo XIV brings great experience and wisdom to the papacy: his early years at home in Chicago, his life as an Augustinian priest including two terms of leadership of the Order at world level; his years both as a missionary and as a bishop in Peru; his recent years as Cardinal and leader of the office in Rome that coordinates the choice of bishops for dioceses worldwide.

It is good that he has visited Ireland a number of times, visiting the Augustinian communities throughout the country. I invite all the clergy, religious and laity across the Diocese of Kerry to offer prayers of thanksgiving, and in the weeks and months ahead to continue to pray for him as he takes up office.

+ Ray Browne

Bishop of Kerry

8th May 2025