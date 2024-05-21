Trocaire Lenten Resources

Lent 2026 focusses on a family of women in Rwanda

This year’s Lent Campaign accompanies a three-generation family in rural Rwanda, led by Uwamahoro, a young mother supporting her daughter, niece and elderly mother. Through their story, parish communities are invited to reflect on themes of resilience, care for our common home, and the dignity of every person in the face of poverty caused by climate injustice. Their lived experience helps bring the Sunday Gospels to life and connects faith with the call to solidarity.

With homily notes, prayers of the faithful, newsletter content and parish-friendly reflections for each Sunday of Lent, these resources offer practical support for preaching, liturgy preparation and parish engagement. They enable priests and parish teams to accompany parishioners in responding to the Gospel through prayer, generosity and action, making Lent a time of shared faith, compassion and hope.

We would also love to come to your Parish for Mass speakers, workshops or retreats please contact:

Roisin Alexander-Pye (Laudato Si’ Officer): roisin.pye@trocaire.org

Deirbhile Craven (Church Youth Officer): deirbhile.craven@trocaire.org

Anna Keegan (Church Outreach Officer): anna.keegan@trocaire.org

Jane Mellett (Church Outreach Manager): jane.mellett@trocaire.org