Online Lenten Reflection Programme (Irish Synodal Pathway)

This Lent, people across Ireland are invited to journey together through Baptised and Sent in Lent, a series of weekly prayer and reflection resources.

Whether you are part of a parish group, school community, ministry team, or simply joining individually, you are warmly invited to take part in our livestreamed online sessions.

Participants are invited to rediscover:

Who we are as the baptised People of God

How we belong within the Church community

What we are called to contribute to our faith journey and to wider society

Each week explores themes such as belonging, healing, renewal and mission, placing baptism at the heart of renewal in the Church in Ireland.

Online Sessions – Thursdays at 7:30pm

Session Hosts:

Thursday, 19 February

Julieann Moran (General Secretary, Irish Synodal Pathway)

Thursday, 26 February

Archbishop Eamon Martin (Primate of All Ireland) assisted by Janet Forbes

Thursday, 5 March

Fr Declan Hurley (Chairperson, National Synodal Team)

Thursday, 12 March

Bishop Brendan Leahy (Episcopal Member, National Synodal Team)

Thursday, 19 March

Bishop Martin Hayes (Episcopal Member, National Synodal Team)

To register, please follow this link.