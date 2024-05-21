Lenten Online Talk Series: Beyond Almsgiving

You are warmly invited to join the Diocese of Kerry for a special three-part online Lenten series exploring poverty in the light of Catholic Social Teaching.
📅 24 February · 10 March · 24 March
🕢 7:30 pm
Featuring Dr Aoife McGrath (Maynooth) and guest speakers from St Vincent de Paul, Trócaire, AMRI and Jesuit Centre for Justice.
Night One-Theme: Dignity
Tuesday 24 Feb @7.30pm
Dr Aoife McGrath, Maynooth-Short input on Catholic Social Teaching
Followed by Mary Frances Behan, Southwest Regional President/SVP Trustee
Dee Seaney, Minority Group Resource Officer, SVP South West
Night Two – Theme: Solidarity
Tuesday 10 March @7.30pm
Dr Aoife McGrath, Maynooth- Short input on Catholic Social Teaching
Followed by Sean Farrell, Trócaire CEO
Night Three – Theme: Justice
Tuesday 24 March @7.30pm
Dr Aoife McGrath, Maynooth-Short input on Catholic Social Teaching
Followed by Niall Leahy SJ, Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice (JCFJ)
Toni Pyke, AMRI Justice Desk (Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland)
Organised by the Diocese of Kerry Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee.
👉 Click here to register