Lenten Online Talk Series: Beyond Almsgiving

You are warmly invited to join the Diocese of Kerry for a special three-part online Lenten series exploring poverty in the light of Catholic Social Teaching.

📅 24 February · 10 March · 24 March

🕢 7:30 pm

Featuring Dr Aoife McGrath (Maynooth) and guest speakers from St Vincent de Paul, Trócaire, AMRI and Jesuit Centre for Justice.

Night One-Theme: Dignity

Tuesday 24 Feb @7.30pm

Dr Aoife McGrath, Maynooth-Short input on Catholic Social Teaching

Followed by Mary Frances Behan, Southwest Regional President/SVP Trustee

Dee Seaney, Minority Group Resource Officer, SVP South West

Night Two – Theme: Solidarity

Tuesday 10 March @7.30pm

Dr Aoife McGrath, Maynooth- Short input on Catholic Social Teaching

Followed by Sean Farrell, Trócaire CEO

Night Three – Theme: Justice

Tuesday 24 March @7.30pm

Dr Aoife McGrath, Maynooth-Short input on Catholic Social Teaching

Followed by Niall Leahy SJ, Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice (JCFJ)

Toni Pyke, AMRI Justice Desk (Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland)

Organised by the Diocese of Kerry Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee.