Blessing of Carlo Acutis Shrine tonight in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh

As mentioned on Horizons
The new Shrine for St Carlo Acutis by scultor Ben Dearnley is being blessed today at St Vincent’s Church Ballyferriter
Clár / Programme
Adhradh na Naomhshacraiminte/ Adoration:
12.00 meán lae – 6.15in.
Faoistiní / Confessions:
5.00 – 6.15in.
Beannú le taisí Naomh Carlo Acutis óna / Blessing with the relics of St Carlo Acutis:
5.00 – 6.50in.
Ungadh na nEaslán / Anointing of the sick:
6.15in.
Aifreann agus Beannú Scrín Naomh Carlo Acutis / Mass and Blessing of Shrine :
7.00in.
Scaip an scéal!!