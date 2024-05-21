Blessing of Carlo Acutis Shrine tonight in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh

As mentioned on Horizons

The new Shrine for St Carlo Acutis  by scultor Ben Dearnley is being blessed today at St Vincent’s Church Ballyferriter

 

Clár / Programme

Adhradh na Naomhshacraiminte/ Adoration:
12.00 meán lae – 6.15in.

Faoistiní / Confessions:
5.00 – 6.15in.

Beannú le taisí Naomh Carlo Acutis óna / Blessing with the relics of St Carlo Acutis:
5.00 – 6.50in.

Ungadh na nEaslán / Anointing of the sick:
6.15in.

Aifreann agus Beannú Scrín Naomh Carlo Acutis / Mass and Blessing of Shrine :
7.00in.

