Mission 2026

Mission Programme

Each day, you are invited to join in

Daily Prayer in the Mission booklet

Mass in your parish

Prayer Petition online

Mission Talk @ 8.00 p.m. online

Daily Reflection online

Family Time in the Mission booklet

Horizons and Just a Thought on Radio Kerry

Speakers:

Sr Finola Cunnane, spiritual accompanier, educator, pilgrim

Jim Deeds, author, pastoral minister, facilitator

John Lannon, CEO of Doras, lecturer on human rights

Gemma Mulligan, pastoral co-ordinator, parent, Godly Play accompanier

By registering, you will receive an email each day of the Mission with the links for that day.