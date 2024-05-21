Mission 2026

Mission Programme

Each day, you are invited to join in

  • Daily Prayer in the Mission booklet
  • Mass in your parish
  • Prayer Petition online
  • Mission Talk @ 8.00 p.m. online
  • Daily Reflection online
  • Family Time in the Mission booklet
  • Horizons and Just a Thought on Radio Kerry

Speakers:

  • Sr Finola Cunnane, spiritual accompanier, educator, pilgrim
  • Jim Deeds, author, pastoral minister,  facilitator
  • John Lannon, CEO of Doras, lecturer on human rights
  • Gemma Mulligan, pastoral co-ordinator, parent, Godly Play accompanier

