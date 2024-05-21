Ni mise ach dia

The Shrine for Carlo Acutis, St Vincent’s, Ballyferriter, the western most point in Europe for church worship.

Link to Carlo Acutis: https://www.carloacutis.com/en/association

The contemporary shrine before you was commissioned by Fr. Eoghan and the Parish Council with local sculptor, Ben Dearnley (www.bendearnley.com), being tasked with creating this striking, stone and stained glasswork design.

This far-flung parish has been bequeathed 2 relics of the Millennial Saint Carlo Acutis. The story behind these relics arriving here dates back to 2024 when a ‘chance’ encounter with the Monsignor in Assisi (who looks after the tomb and shine of Carlo in Assisi) was to meet with a group from Ballyferriter who were on pilgrimage there that summertime. He was asked if he may come to Ireland and bring the story of Carlo to us here. That November he and his team arrived on these western shores and brought with them the gift of Carlo’s relics for our community.

The Relics arrive, November 2024

Ben says: “I had only been given 2 instructions from the commissioners, that the shine must have a reference to the Gallarus Oratory and it must become a permanent feature in the church. We did not have the budget to create a life-sized figurative carving which was my initial idea, so I set about the task of finding a suitable stone for the works to begin which would have the rough dimensions of Carlo as if he were standing before us.I managed to find a 400kg 1800 cm tall x 600cm slab of finest Kilkenny Blue Limestone from McKeon stone in Stradbally.

Having collected this, I then set up a temporary studio at Fr Jim Sheehy’s place over at Ballintaggart farm. I was able to do much of the fine carved detail works under the peaceful and prayerful presence of one of this regions most respected priests.

My idea was to cut a hole in this tall standing stone which would be shaped to reflect the Gallarus Oratory. This would be where the actual relics would be housed and this would also be placed at the heart of the stone. Almost so that if Carlo were standing there in front of this tall slab, the space where his relics are housed would be right next to his heart. This aperture cut out being a scaled down version of the front of the Gallarus Oratory. Then I wanted to bring the powerful aspect of illumination to the work with radiating lines coming from the central point. With simple wording at the lower section capturing the nature of the young Saint. For me it says everything we need to know. Saint Carlo Acutis, 1991-2026 Not Me But God. And this is a reflection his humble nature.

A note here about some more hidden detail: All stone has an acoustic property to it and here, when the stone is struck with a mallet, this stone rings to the note of F. There are some wonderful links to Carlo within this frequency when we relate it to the spectrum of sounds and colour with a spiritual context. Some of these being what the note F and its chord relate to.

HEART. LOVE. COMPASSION. BALANCE. HARMONY. As well as to the colour Green.

The colour green can be seen in the stained glass back panel right in the centre. The eternity knot here is for, God the Father, His Son, and the Holy Ghost. Then the colours of blue and red which surrounds this are for Mother Mary. The Alpha and Omega Symbols at the top and bottom are also present. The colour green is also associated with the following aspects: HARMONY. HEALING. HEART. COMPASSION. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE AND RENEWAL. All of these hidden aspects play a deeper role in what we have before us and all seem to sit so well with Carlo and his nature. This stained-glass rear section is created to fill the inner chamber where the relics are held with all these many aspects each day, thus being a continual blessing of light upon the relics and all those who come and stand before it.

I feel that I have been truly fortunate to be involved in this project with so many amazing people. For, to be able to put this contemporary work in the world for all future generations to come, to have the support of this and the wider community, and to be able to work with all my passion and love for God, has been a most wonderful blessing.”

This Shrine was placed in the church by master Mason Brendon O’Shea, 13th January 2026.