Ash Wednesday – The Beginning of Lent

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent — a season of prayer, repentance, and preparation. Today we bless ashes and trace them on our foreheads as a visible sign of our faith and humility. These ashes come from the palms of last Palm Sunday. Once lifted in celebration, they are now transformed into a powerful symbol of renewal and hope.

The ashes remind us that we are part of God’s creation and that apart from Him, we are nothing but dust. They have no earthly value; their meaning exists only in the sight of God. They are ashes of hope, calling us back to Him and reminding us that in Him we live and move and have our being.

“Let your hearts be broken, not your garments torn.

Turn to the Lord your God again, for he is all tenderness and compassion,

slow to anger, rich in graciousness, and ready to relent.”

— Joel 2:13–14

As we begin this Lenten journey, may this day be a time of sincere reflection, renewed faith, and deeper trust in the mercy and compassion of God.

Reflection

A dark cross made of ash,

A sign that we begin again.

A spring clean of our hearts,

So we can live.

By doing the right thing for the right reason,

By standing up for those who are afraid,

By feeding those who are hungry,

By sharing with the poor,

By including those who are lonely,

By tending those who are sick,

By caring for the earth,

By spending time in the quiet of our hearts to realise God’s love for us.

Blessed with these ashes,

Blessed with your love.

Ready to share it with the world.

Taken from Liturgies with Young People edited by Donal Neary SJ