Training for Parish Pastoral Councils (PPCs): Conversations in the Spirit

Training for Parish Pastoral Councils (PPCs): Conversations in the Spirit

The Synodal and Pastoral Teams of the Diocese of Kerry are offering training for members of Parish Pastoral Councils on the decision-making method “Conversations in the Spirit.” This is a valuable opportunity to enhance active listening and the decision making process within parish life.

Training Dates (Online via Zoom – 7.30pm each evening)

  • Tuesday, 12th May
  • Wednesday, 13th May
  • Tuesday, 19th May
  • Wednesday, 20th May

Each PPC member may choose one session that best suits them. It is not necessary for all members of a PPC to attend the same session.

Registration

Please register for your preferred session using the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/dyd5LVkJQMWf5hFHKwbfww

We encourage all PPC members to take part in this important formation as we continue to grow together in listening, decision making and shared mission.