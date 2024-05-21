Training for Parish Pastoral Councils (PPCs): Conversations in the Spirit

The Synodal and Pastoral Teams of the Diocese of Kerry are offering training for members of Parish Pastoral Councils on the decision-making method “Conversations in the Spirit.” This is a valuable opportunity to enhance active listening and the decision making process within parish life.
Training Dates (Online via Zoom – 7.30pm each evening)
- Tuesday, 12th May
- Wednesday, 13th May
- Tuesday, 19th May
- Wednesday, 20th May
Each PPC member may choose one session that best suits them. It is not necessary for all members of a PPC to attend the same session.
Registration
Please register for your preferred session using the link below:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/dyd5LVkJQMWf5hFHKwbfww
We encourage all PPC members to take part in this important formation as we continue to grow together in listening, decision making and shared mission.