Training for Parish Pastoral Councils (PPCs): Conversations in the Spirit

The Synodal and Pastoral Teams of the Diocese of Kerry are offering training for members of Parish Pastoral Councils on the decision-making method “Conversations in the Spirit.” This is a valuable opportunity to enhance active listening and the decision making process within parish life.

Training Dates (Online via Zoom – 7.30pm each evening)

Tuesday, 12th May

Wednesday, 13th May

Tuesday, 19th May

Wednesday, 20th May

Each PPC member may choose one session that best suits them. It is not necessary for all members of a PPC to attend the same session.

Registration

Please register for your preferred session using the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/dyd5LVkJQMWf5hFHKwbfww

We encourage all PPC members to take part in this important formation as we continue to grow together in listening, decision making and shared mission.