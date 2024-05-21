Statement of Bishop Ray Browne on the death of Pope Francis

O God, who… through your only begotten Son,

have conquered death and unlocked for us the path to eternity

(Opening prayer of the Mass of Easter Sunday)

It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of our Holy Father Pope Francis, a gentle shepherd who walked with us leading the People of God of our Church worldwide for the last twelve years.

From the moment he chose the name Francis, following in the footsteps of Francis of Assisi, rooted in humility he signalled a papacy of building peace, care for the poor, and love for all of God’s creation. He constantly emphasised the need for all of us to take care of our planet, our common home. Like St Francis he alerted us to the “Cry of the Earth” and “Cry of the Poor”, all creation united by the love of the Creator.

Pope Francis ever sought to be a voice for the voiceless, a champion of mercy, and a witness to the Gospel in word and deed, always on the side of those on the margins. He preached and lived God’s Mercy for all.

In his Urbi et Orbi address on Easter Sunday, his final day among us, Pope Francis gave us these prophetic words:

“The Resurrection of Jesus is indeed the basis of our hope. For in the light of this event, hope is no longer an illusion… Thanks to Christ — crucified and risen from the dead — hope does not disappoint! (cf. Rom 5:5) All those who put their hope in God place their feeble hands in his strong and mighty hand; they let themselves be raised up and set out on a journey. Together with the risen Jesus, they become pilgrims of hope, witnesses of the victory of love and of the disarmed power of Life.”

I pray that he now enjoys Christian hope fulfilled, – eternal life with God the Father. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Our Lady Queen of heaven, pray for him.

+Ray Browne

Mass will be celebrated in the St Marys Cathedral Killarney for Pope Francis this Wednesday 23rd April at 10.30am A Book of Condolences for people to record their sympathy on the death of Pope Francis has been opened in the cathedral.