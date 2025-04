Pope Francis has died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. He is prayed for throughout the world as one who brought the Gospel message to life, with his sense of energy and passion for Christ, and his deep commitment to the poor and the disenfranchised and the emigrant.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory. Amen.

St John’s Parish, Tralee will celebrate Mass in memory of Pope Francis on Wednesday April 23rd at 7.00pm.