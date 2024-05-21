Are you interested in Pastoral Leadership?

New training programme beginning in January 2026!

Why has the diocese developed this new role?

People are concerned about the future of their parishes. Where once we had a priest resident in each parish, now many parishes are served by the team of priests in the pastoral area. At this time, we must ask ourselves how our local church communities can remain a vibrant Christian presence. As a diocese, we envision a future where parishes will be served by clergy and pastoral leaders working together as a team. The ministry of the pastoral leader is a ministry of co-ordinating, leading and supporting pastoral activities in their local area. It will involve taking responsibility for some ministries traditionally carried out by priests. This ministry complements the ministry of the deacon and the priest.

What is the Role of the Pastoral Leader?

The role of the pastoral leader is to co-ordinate and take responsibility for a particular aspect of ministry, in response to local needs. It is an evolving role as the parish and pastoral areas respond to a new way of being Church.

Some possible ministries:

Nurturing the relationship between home, school and parish – co-ordination of initiatives to support families presenting their children to receive sacraments, empowering parents to share their faith with their children.

– co-ordination of initiatives to support families presenting their children to receive sacraments, empowering parents to share their faith with their children. Liturgy – Co-ordinating the preparation and celebration of our Sunday Mass, supporting liturgical ministers and leaders of prayer and worship.

– Co-ordinating the preparation and celebration of our Sunday Mass, supporting liturgical ministers and leaders of prayer and worship. Youth Ministry – Ensuring young people are supported, valued and enabled to reach their God-created potential in parishes.

– Ensuring young people are supported, valued and enabled to reach their God-created potential in parishes. Faith formation – Exploring faith with adults, facilitating opportunities for prayer and exploring the Word of God.

– Exploring faith with adults, facilitating opportunities for prayer and exploring the Word of God. Pastoral Care – Co-ordinating visitation of the homebound/elderly; Supporting nursing home staff and residents to celebrate moments of prayer.

What training is offered?

The training will include:

Personal and spiritual development [Prayer, mentoring and retreat days]

Pastoral ministry [Placement and training in ministry]

Leadership [developing skills and working as part of a team]

Modules in Pastoral Theology [Certificate in Pastoral Ministry]

The formation will be delivered through a blend of online modules [Wednesday evenings – 2 hours] and in-person gatherings[on a select number of Saturdays] in St John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney.

Should I enquire further?

These questions may help your reflection:

Have you the capacity to lead and encourage others in ministry?

Do you work well with others?

Are you willing to reflect on your own faith journey, and participate in learning with others?

Have you developed skills in other aspects of your life that could contribute to ministry?

Can you commit yourself to 3-4 hours per week as a volunteer Pastoral Leader over the coming 5 years?

What next?

Talk to one of the pastoral leaders commissioned in February 2025…..

Speak with the priest in your parish…….

Contact Frances Rowland at 064 6632644 or email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.org

Pastoral Leader Brochure